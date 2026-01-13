Vattenfall Confirms Full FID for 1.6GW Nordlicht Offshore Wind Cluster

Vattenfall has taken the full final investment decision (FID) on the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster after the permit for the Nordlicht II project became irrevocable, clearing the last regulatory condition for Germany’s largest offshore wind development.

The Nordlicht cluster comprises two projects, Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II, located about 85 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea. Together, the projects will have a net installed capacity of more than 1.6 GW, with Nordlicht I set to become Germany’s largest offshore wind farm.

Construction of the wind farms is planned to begin in 2026. Installation of monopile foundations for Nordlicht I is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026, while Nordlicht II is expected to follow roughly one year later. Both projects are targeted to enter operation in 2028.

Vattenfall had taken a full final FID on Nordlicht I in March 2025, while the decision on Nordlicht II was made on a conditional basis pending receipt of the necessary permit. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency issued planning approval for Nordlicht II in October 2025, and the permit has now become irrevocable, confirming the full investment decision for the entire cluster.

“Securing the irrevocable permit and reaching our full investment decision marks a defining moment for Nordlicht. This project is about more than building offshore wind capacity – it’s about strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“By producing clean electricity locally, we help create a more resilient energy system. Together with our partners, we’re committed to delivering a project that will power homes and industries with fossil-free energy for decades to come,” said Catrin Jung, senior vice president and head of business area wind at Vattenfall.

Once fully operational, the Nordlicht wind cluster is expected to generate around 6 terawatt hours of electricity annually, supporting Germany’s energy transition and industrial decarbonisation.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Vattenfall said both wind farms will feature turbine towers partially manufactured using low-emission steel, reducing their overall carbon footprint by about 16%.

Vattenfall will repurchase shares in the Nordlicht cluster that chemical company BASF acquired in 2024, while BASF will secure long-term access to renewable electricity from the project to support its chemical production in Europe.

In 2024, the company, together with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, secured an irrevocable permit for the 2 GW Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands, which is also designed to support green hydrogen production for Dutch industry.