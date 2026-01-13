HD Hyundai Gets ABS Clearance for Next-Gen Floating Offshore Substation

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued approval in principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) for its new design of a floating offshore substation to support deepwater wind farms.

The substation concept received a SMART (SHM) Tier 3 AiP from ABS. The approval acknowledges the proposed structural health management system’s alignment with the Tier 3 requirements in the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.

The recognition supports the system’s design to integrate high-fidelity measurements with predictive modeling, positioning it to enhance the structural integrity management of the asset significantly.

“Floating substations are important assets for deepwater wind energy production, collecting, converting and exporting the electricity from wind turbines to the grid on land.

“ABS is proud to support this market with our global standards for offshore wind foundations, both fixed and floating, substations and the unique vessels that support the industry,” said Robert Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

“As part of the grand energy transition journey, our Smart SHM technology will be a key enabler for offshore wind in ensuring both safety and efficiency. HD HHI deeply appreciates ABS for their technical expertise and close collaborative support throughout the certification process.

“With validated real-time monitoring and cost-saving solutions, HD HHI looks forward to continuing our active technical cooperation with ABS as the project moves forward into actual construction and operation,” added Byungki Choi, HD HHI Executive Vice President, Hyundai Maritime Research Institute.