TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Eni Get Exploration Permit for Lebanon’s Offshore Block

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
TotalEnergies, together with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, have signed an agreement with the Lebanese government to enter Block 8 exploration permit offshore Lebanon.

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Block 8 with 35% interest, while Eni holds 35% share, and QatarEnergy the remaining 30%.

The consortium's initial work program on Block 8 will consist of the acquisition of a 1,200 km2 3D seismic survey, in order to further assess the area's exploration potential.

“Although the drilling of the well Qana 31/1 on Block 9 did not give positive results, we remain committed to pursue our exploration activities in Lebanon. We will now focus our efforts on Block 8, together with our partners Eni and QatarEnergy and in close cooperation with Lebanese authorities”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Block 8 is located about 70 km off the southern coast of Lebanon in water depths of approximately 1700-2100 meters.

