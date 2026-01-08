Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHTS on Extended Stay with Petrobras

Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has extended the previously agree four-year contract with Petrobras for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa.

The current Normand Turquesa contract with Petrobras has been extended by one year, and the start of the previously announced four-year contract has been amended from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027.

This represents an additional gross value of approximately $15.4 million, according to Solstad Offshore, which signed the previous $84 million contract with Petrobras in July 2025.

Following the amendment and extension, Normand Turquesa now has a firm commitment with Petrobras until January 2031, with a total gross contract value of approximately $100 million.

Normand Turquesa AHTS is of UT 722 L design, built in 2007. The Vessel is 80.4 meters long with the breadth of 18 meters.

