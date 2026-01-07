Trelleborg Acquires Nexus Elastomer Molds GmbH

Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, has signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of the Austrian company Nexus Elastomer Molds GmbH. The company provides advanced, customized tooling solutions and automated manufacturing cells, primarily for liquid silicone rubber.

Nexus Elastomer Molds is based in Eberstalzell, Austria. Trelleborg has previously partnered with Nexus in both development and production. The company adds external sales of approximately SEK 160 million on a rolling twelve-month basis as of June 2025.

Nexus’s expertise will strengthen and expand the capabilities of both Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions.

The transaction will be consolidated as of January 7.