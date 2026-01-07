Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ADNOC Takes FID on SARB Deep Gas Project Offshore Abu Dhabi

Published

(Credit: ADNOC)
(Credit: ADNOC)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has taken a final investment decision on the SARB Deep Gas Development, a strategic offshore gas project within the Ghasha Concession, offshore United Arab Emirates.

The project is expected to deliver up to 200 million standard cubic feet per day of gas before the end of the decade, enough to power more than 300,000 homes daily, according to ADNOC.

Located around 120 km offshore Abu Dhabi, the SARB development will include a new offshore platform with four gas production wells. The wells will be connected to Das Island, where the gas will be tied into ADNOC Gas facilities for upstream treatment, leveraging existing infrastructure.

The project will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island and will incorporate advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

“We are pleased to confirm the final investment decision for the SARB Deep Gas Development. This strategic project within the Ghasha Concession reinforces the progress we are making to fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s world-class gas resources, supporting UAE gas self-sufficiency and strengthening the nation’s role as a reliable exporter to international markets,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream chief executive.

SARB forms part of the wider Ghasha Concession, a cornerstone of ADNOC’s integrated gas strategy. The concession includes the Hail and Ghasha developments and targets production of more than 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of gas and 150,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

Deep gas resources in the concession are located at depths greater than 4,500 meters in high-pressure, high-temperature reservoirs and require advanced technologies to develop.

ADNOC said the Ghasha projects are designed to capture up to 1.5 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide and will use low-carbon hydrogen, as well as nuclear and renewable power from the grid, to reduce emissions.

