Borr Drilling Locks In Mexico Extension, New US Contract for Two Jack-Ups

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has secured new contract commitments for two of its premium jack-up rigs, adding firm work in Mexico and the United States.

Borr Drilling’s jack-up rig Ran has received a one-well extension from Italy’s Eni in Mexico. The well is expected to take about 75 days, keeping the rig on firm contract through March 2026.

The existing contract also includes remaining options that allow for up to 240 days of additional extension beyond the newly committed term.

Separately, Borr Drilling’s jack-up rig Odin has secured a contract covering two wells, plus an optional third well, with an undisclosed operator in the United States. The drilling campaign is expected to begin in mid-2026, with an estimated duration of around 60 days per well.

As a result of the new firm commitment for Odin, an option mechanism under a previously announced contract for work in the Gulf of America has been triggered. That mechanism provides customer Cantium with a six-month optional period starting in January 2027.