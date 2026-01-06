Chevron Delivers First Oil from New Platform Offshore Angola

Chevron has delivered first oil from its South N’dola platform offshore Angola, marking a major project milestone just over two years after construction began.

Located in Block 0, which accounts for around 12% of Angola’s daily energy output, the new platform connects to existing infrastructure via a tieback to the Mafumeira facility, allowing oil and gas to be processed and exported without requiring standalone processing at the site.

Chevron said leveraging spare capacity at Mafumeira enabled a cost-efficient development of the South N’dola field by eliminating the need for separate processing equipment.

The achievement builds on Chevron’s long-standing operations in Angola, where it has been active for over 70 years. The company operates Block 0 and Block 14 through its wholly owned subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil.

“Underpinned by the prolific Block 0, safely achieving first oil at South N’dola is the latest example of Chevron’s efforts to maximize production from our existing offshore assets in Angola. Chevron and the Angolan government have worked together for more than 70 years to develop the nation’s thriving energy industry - a fantastic example of how people and partnerships power progress,” said Brent Gros, President of Chevron Offshore Business.