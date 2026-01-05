T12 Engineering to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Norwegian Operator

T12 Engineering has secured a contract with an independent Norwegian oil and gas operator to design and manufacture a 60-tonne subsea modular structure.

The engineering specialist, which operates from Teesside, Glasgow and Edinburgh, will project manage the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the structure, which is mission-critical to the safe operation of subsea equipment in the Norwegian Sea.

The name of the client or the value of the contract has not been disclosed.

A defining feature of the subsea system, which has a 59 m2 footprint and is scheduled for installation in the third quarter of 2026, is its modular features which allows the structure to fit within standard shipping containers. This modular approach also allows the system to be repurposed for future subsea applications.

During the concept phase, T12 Engineering has worked closely with its fabrication partners to optimize the design, improve material efficiency and control costs. This collaborative approach was instrumental in securing the contract.

“This is a significant milestone for T12. Securing our first major award with this operator marks an important step forward, and we see the project as a catalyst for building long-term relationships across Scandinavia,” said Graham Melroy, Director at T12 Engineering.