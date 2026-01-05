Equinor Files Lawsuit Against US Over Offshore Wind Project Suspension

Equinor has filed a civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging a U.S. Department of the Interior order to suspend work on its Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project.

The company said it plans to seek a preliminary injunction to allow construction on the 810 MW offshore wind project to continue while litigation proceeds.

Equinor, through Empire Wind LLC, is continuing to engage with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and other authorities to resolve the issue, but views the suspension order as unlawful and potentially harmful to the project’s execution, financing, and schedule.

The company stated it has coordinated with multiple federal agencies on national security matters since signing the project lease in 2017, including the Department of War and U.S. Coast Guard, and continues to meet regularly with relevant security officials.

The Empire Wind 1 project, under contract with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is expected to supply electricity to approximately 500,000 homes in New York, contributing to grid reliability amid growing demand.

Empire Wind is more than 60% complete and represents a major investment in U.S. energy infrastructure and job creation, according to Equinor.

As of September 30, 2025, the project had a gross book value of around $3.1 billion, with $2.7 billion drawn under project financing and more than $4 billion invested by Equinor, including the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

Construction has created jobs for nearly 4,000 workers, both in the lease area and at onshore facilities, the company added.

While Empire and its contractors are complying with the order, the company noted it is continuing health, safety, and environmental protection activities on site.