Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Files Lawsuit Against US Over Offshore Wind Project Suspension

Published

The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young / Equinor)
The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young / Equinor)

Equinor has filed a civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging a U.S. Department of the Interior order to suspend work on its Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project.

The company said it plans to seek a preliminary injunction to allow construction on the 810 MW offshore wind project to continue while litigation proceeds.

Equinor, through Empire Wind LLC, is continuing to engage with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and other authorities to resolve the issue, but views the suspension order as unlawful and potentially harmful to the project’s execution, financing, and schedule.

The company stated it has coordinated with multiple federal agencies on national security matters since signing the project lease in 2017, including the Department of War and U.S. Coast Guard, and continues to meet regularly with relevant security officials.

The Empire Wind 1 project, under contract with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is expected to supply electricity to approximately 500,000 homes in New York, contributing to grid reliability amid growing demand.

Empire Wind is more than 60% complete and represents a major investment in U.S. energy infrastructure and job creation, according to Equinor.

As of September 30, 2025, the project had a gross book value of around $3.1 billion, with $2.7 billion drawn under project financing and more than $4 billion invested by Equinor, including the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

Construction has created jobs for nearly 4,000 workers, both in the lease area and at onshore facilities, the company added.

While Empire and its contractors are complying with the order, the company noted it is continuing health, safety, and environmental protection activities on site.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Copyright Vesovic/AdobeStock

Tech Feature: Offshore Wind Turbines & Pushing Gear Oil...
© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Democratic Governors Urge Trump to Lift Offshore Wind...
Illustration (Credit: Maersk Offshore Wind)

Seatrium and Maersk Settle $475M WTIV Dispute
(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Equinor Files Lawsuit Against US Over Offshore Wind Project Suspension

Equinor Files Lawsuit Against

Trump: US Oil Majors to Spend Billions in Venezuela to Restore Output

Trump: US Oil Majors to Spend

AF Offshore Gets Ithaca Energy’s Decom Job in North Sea

AF Offshore Gets Ithaca Energy

Qatar and Egypt Deepen Energy Cooperation with LNG Agreement

Qatar and Egypt Deepen Energy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine