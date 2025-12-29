Vestas Books First South Korean Offshore Wind Order

Vestas has received a 390 MW order for the Shinan-Ui offshore wind project in Jeollanam Province in South Korea.

The project is developed by Shinan-Ui Offshore Wind, a consortium consisting of Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO (Korea Midland Power), Future Energy Fund, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

The project marks Vestas’ first offshore wind order in South Korea, which includes 26 V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines as well as a 20-year service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are scheduled to start in 2027, with commercial operations of the wind farm expected to begin in 2028.

“We are proud to partner with Hanwha Ocean on this milestone project in South Korea and introduce our industry-leading V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines to South Korean waters. These turbines, featuring world-class technology, are already being deployed in their inaugural European projects, with production ramping up to enable large-scale global deployment,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Hanwha Ocean will take a leading role in the Korean offshore wind industry through the successful execution of the Shinan-Ui Offshore Wind Project. The Shinan-Ui Project represents Korea’s first utility-scale offshore wind development to fully incorporate global standards, including the latest-generation offshore wind turbines, wind turbine installation vessels, offshore transformer stations, and onshore grid connection systems,” added Jong Hyun Son, Head of Eco Energy & Industrial EPC Division, Hanwha Ocean.