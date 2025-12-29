Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Drills First of Four Wells in Block Offshore Suriname

Published

(Credit: Staatsolie)
(Credit: Staatsolie)

Petronas has completed drilling of the Caiman-1 exploration well in Block 52 offshore Suriname, marking the first well in its four-well 2025–2026 drilling campaign in the block.

The Caiman-1 well was spudded on July 21, 2025 and safely plugged and abandoned on December 6, 2025.

The well delivered encouraging results and represents a key milestone in the exploration and appraisal program aimed at further delineating resources and assessing development concepts toward a commercial project in Block 52, according Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie and Petronas’ partner Staatsolie.

Caiman-1 was drilled in the western part of the block, which covers about 4,750 square kilometers in water depths ranging from 60 to 1,000 meters and is located roughly 140 kilometers offshore Suriname’s coast.

Drilling operations were supported from port facilities in Suriname, with materials, fuel and provisions supplied locally from Paramaribo.

Personnel transport to and from the drilling platform was also conducted via Suriname, supporting local content and creating opportunities for Surinamese suppliers.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deep Value Driller drillship (Credit: Deep Value Driller)

Saipem Extends Charter, Purchase Option for Deep Value...
(Credit: Petrobras)

Brazil Court Orders Workforce to Stay at 80% as Petrobras...
Transocean Encourage drilling rig (Credit: Transocean)

Norwegian Sea Delivers Fresh Oil and Gas Discovery
(Credit: INEOS Energy)

Shell, INEOS Energy Strike Oil in Deepwater Gulf of...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Ørsted Closes $6B Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Deal with Apollo

Ørsted Closes $6B Hornsea 3 Of

ASRY Completes Multiple Rig Upgrades for ADES

ASRY Completes Multiple Rig Up

Nexans Sets Record with Deepest-Ever HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

Nexans Sets Record with Deepes

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Ves

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine