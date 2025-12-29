Petronas Drills First of Four Wells in Block Offshore Suriname

Petronas has completed drilling of the Caiman-1 exploration well in Block 52 offshore Suriname, marking the first well in its four-well 2025–2026 drilling campaign in the block.

The Caiman-1 well was spudded on July 21, 2025 and safely plugged and abandoned on December 6, 2025.

The well delivered encouraging results and represents a key milestone in the exploration and appraisal program aimed at further delineating resources and assessing development concepts toward a commercial project in Block 52, according Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie and Petronas’ partner Staatsolie.

Caiman-1 was drilled in the western part of the block, which covers about 4,750 square kilometers in water depths ranging from 60 to 1,000 meters and is located roughly 140 kilometers offshore Suriname’s coast.

Drilling operations were supported from port facilities in Suriname, with materials, fuel and provisions supplied locally from Paramaribo.

Personnel transport to and from the drilling platform was also conducted via Suriname, supporting local content and creating opportunities for Surinamese suppliers.