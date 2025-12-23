Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mooreast, GMC Eye North Sea Offshore Wind and O&G Opportunities

Published

(Credit: Mooreast Holdings)
(Credit: Mooreast Holdings)

Singapore-based Mooreast Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway-based rigging and industrial services group GMC Holdings to explore offshore wind and oil and gas opportunities in Norway and the wider North Sea.

Under the non-binding agreement, the two companies will establish a framework to identify joint business opportunities, share technical expertise and develop anchoring, mooring and engineering solutions tailored to the Norwegian offshore market.

GMC, a family-owned industrial group founded in Stavanger in 1973, provides maritime services, electrical and automation systems, and lifting and transport equipment, supporting marine, offshore and industrial projects across Northern Europe.

The partnership marks Mooreast’s latest step in expanding its presence in Europe, targeting growth in both floating offshore wind and oil and gas projects. Norway has outlined ambitions to allocate areas for up to 30GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040, including floating wind developments.

In May 2025, Norway launched the first phase of its inaugural floating offshore wind tender at the Utsira Nord site off the country’s south-west coast.

“Norway’s offshore sector continues to evolve rapidly, with significant momentum behind floating renewable projects. We look forward to partnering with GMC to tap into their deep local knowledge and operational strengths to deliver value to floating wind and oil & gas projects,” said Eirik Ellingsen, Mooreast Chief Executive Officer.

