DOF Bags Two Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group has secured two contracts for its vessels and services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

DOF signed a three-year frame agreement for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance and repair services with associated assets in the APAC region.

A call off under the contract has also been confirmed and will utilize DSV Skandi Singapore and all related diver-less subsea services on a brownfield tieback campaign scheduled to be conducted in the first half of 2026.

The second contract is related to a hook‑up campaign which will utilize MPSV Skandi Hercules with the work also scheduled to be conducted in the first half of 2026.

Both contracts, with a combined value between $25 million and $50 million, include the provision of DOF’s full suite of in-house project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

The combined duration of the two offshore campaigns is estimated to be between 90 and 120 days.

“We look forward to delivering safe, efficient, world class subsea and marine services, further enhancing our reputation as a trusted partner in the APAC region,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF.