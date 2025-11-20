DNO Enlists AGR to Assess North Sea Reserves and Resources

Oil and gas firm DNO Norge has hired AGR, part of ABL Group, to carry out an independent evaluation of reserves and resources for the oil and gas operator’s asset portfolio.

AGR will provide DNO Norge, which is the Norwegian operation of Oslo-listed DNO, with reserves and resource evaluation as part of DNO’s Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources (ASRR) year-end 2025 report.

The evaluation will include assets added to DNO’s portfolio through the recent acquisition of Sval Energi. AGR has evaluated all Sval’s assets each year since 2021.

The third-party competent person report will be carried out by AGR’s subsurface and asset evaluation team. The AGR team will utilize its proprietary methodology in combination with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

The team provides resource assessments, reserves consulting, reservoir modelling, geologic and petrophysical analyses.

DNO is one of the top ten producers in Norway following its recent acquisition of Sval Energi. It also holds producing assets and exploration acreage in UK.

“DNO’s North Sea growth has been impressive. Our job on this project is to accurately estimate its current and future oil and gas production volumes in Norway and in the UK and analyse potential uncertainties related to these estimates,” said Erik Lorange, AGR’s vice president of reservoir management.