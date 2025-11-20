Ocean Winds Secures Rights for Third Floating Wind Site in Celtic Sea

Ocean Winds, the 50-50 joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE, is set to be awarded rights for a floating offshore wind site in the Celtic Sea, off the coast of England and Wales, by The Crown Estate.

The site is one of three that was offered in Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, with the other two sites previously awarded in June 2025. The third site went through a direct award process led by The Crown Estate, with Ocean Winds ultimately being successful.

The 358 km2 site will allow the development of a floating offshore wind project located in water depths of 71 – 88 meters. The project could be delivered in phases, with a final capacity of up to 1.5 GW installed. This project reinforces Ocean Winds’ commitment to maturing floating offshore wind on an industrial scale in the UK and globally.

“We are proud to be selected for the award of development rights for this strategic site. With over a decade of experience pioneering floating wind technology, and a proven ability to deliver fixed bottom projects at pace, we are confident in our capabilities to deliver this commercial scale floating project. The project will bring substantial benefits to the UK and play a vital role in the energy transition,” said Craig Windram, CEO of Ocean Winds.

“I’m incredibly proud that we have delivered on the commitment we made to secure a developer for the third site in the Celtic Sea, and we’re delighted that Ocean Winds will join other world-leading companies to invest in the UK and help establish this pioneering new technology for the long-term benefit of the country,” added Dan Labbad, Chief Executive of The Crown Estate.