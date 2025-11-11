Equinor Drills Third Dry Well in Snorre Area Offshore Norway

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Snorre area in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The wildcat well 34/6-9 S, or Avbitertang, was drilled in production license 554, 35 kilometers northeast of the Snorre field and 125 kilometers west of Florø. as the ninth wildcat well in the production license acrage.

The production license, awarded in 2010 (APA 2009), is operated by Equinor with 40% working interest, with partners Aker BP and Vår Energi holding 30% stakes each.

The well 34/6-9 S is the third exploration well drilled in this area in 2025, and like wells 34/8-20 S (Narvi Nord) and 34/6-8 S (Garantiana NV), it was also dry.

There is considerable activity around production license 554, both within exploration and discovery development. Equinor has conducted a major exploration campaign in the area along with Aker BP and Vår Energi.

These companies also have ownership interests in several other production licenses in the area, including 932, 1218 and 1215.

The latest well was drilled using COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig. The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.



