DOF Nets BP’s Subsea Services Job in Atlantic

Published

(Credit: DOF Group)
(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured a contract with BP for the provision of subsea services in the Atlantic region.

The three-year firm and two-year options contract will see DOF deploy a high-capability subsea vessel asset to support BP with subsea construction, installation, repair, and maintenance (IRM) operations.

Offshore operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Financial details related to the agreement, including rates and overall revenue, have not been disclosed.

Preparations are already underway, with DOF providing a comprehensive scope encompassing project management, engineering, logistics, and offshore execution as part of the service.

“We are proud to be awarded a contract with bp for subsea services in the North Sea. This agreement represents a significant step forward for DOF and our UK subsea organization. We are committed to delivering best-in-class services, with an uncompromising focus on safety and operational performance in the years ahead,” said Mons S. Aase, DOF Group’s CEO.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Insight

