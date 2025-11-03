Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
THREE60 Energy Acquires Total Vision

Published

THREE60 Energy, a leader in the global energy services sector, has announced a step in its Middle East growth strategy with the acquisition of Total Vision (TV), a multidisciplinary engineering and project management services provider in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The acquisition marks a milestone in THREE60’s long-term growth strategy, positioning the company to better serve clients across the Middle East’s rapidly evolving energy landscape—from traditional oil and gas projects to emerging sectors such as carbon capture and storage and renewable energy.

The move also strengthens THREE60’s regional footprint following the opening of its new UAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which serves as a strategic hub for its expanding portfolio of energy transition and engineering projects across the wider region.

Through the acquisition, THREE60 gains a fully integrated engineering and project management delivery organization from Total Vision, securing a robust pipeline of ongoing and future projects, alongside deep local market expertise, providing an immediate platform for accelerated regional integration and growth.

The acquisition follows a period of positive performance for THREE60. The company has delivered a 36% year-on-year increase in revenue and achieved a number of major contract wins, creating a combined USD$262 million (£200 million) business with around 1,100 employees worldwide and expanded capabilities across subsurface, wells, subsea, engineering, operations and product solutions.

