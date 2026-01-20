Stena Drilling, Keystone Join Forces for Automation-Enabled Well Delivery

Keystone and Stena Drilling have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a next-generation, automation-enabled well delivery model.

Under the collaboration, Keystone’s digital well planning and execution capabilities will be combined with Stena Drilling’s operational expertise and well delivery framework to improve safety, efficiency and transparency in drilling operations globally.

The joint work will focus on several areas, including automated operational reporting, NOVOS auto-configuration workflows linking planning and execution, integrated activity and maintenance planning, and shared operational insights to support collaboration across multiple parties.

The companies said the agreement marks the start of a coordinated effort to evaluate and develop advanced digital drilling capabilities aimed at benefiting operators and service partners.

“We look forward to progressing this collaboration and exploring how digital drilling capabilities can continue to support the evolving needs of operators and service partners alike,” Stena Drilling said.