QatarEnergy Inks 17-Year LNG Supply Deal with India’s GSPC

Published

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

QatarEnergy has signed a 17-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for the supply of up to 1 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Republic of India.

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the contracted LNG volumes will be delivered ex-ship to terminals in India, starting in 2026.

The SPA between QatarEnergy and GSPC builds on their first long-term LNG supply agreement signed in 2019.

“We are delighted to extend our valued partnership with GSPC through this long-term SPA, which highlights our continued commitment to supporting India’s growing energy needs.

“This collaboration not only reinforces the enduring ties between our two companies but also contributes to India’s vision of enhancing its energy security and transitioning towards a cleaner energy mix,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

