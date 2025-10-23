DOF Books Contract Extensions for Two Subsea Vessels

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured contract extensions for two of its subsea vessels, both operating in Guyana.

The contract extensions are for Skandi Nomad and Skandi Constructor, which will remain on duty for one more year each.

Following the extensions, Skandi Nomad is contracted until the fourth quarter of 2026 and Skandi Constructor until the second quarter of 2027.

Skandi Nomad is a 2010-built vessel, designed for subsea operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

Skandi Constructor is a 2009-built vessel, designed for well intervention services, subsea construction and equipment installation, IRM and ROV services across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.