Southeast Asia’s 2GW Cross-Border Offshore Wind Scheme Targets 2034 Buildout

The development of a 2,000-megawatt offshore wind energy project linking Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to complete its first phase by 2034, Malaysia's Energy Minister said on Wednesday.

Fadillah Yusof said during a session of parliament that 700 MW of capacity will be for Malaysia's domestic use while the remaining 1,300 MW will export electricity to Singapore.

The second phase will involve the northward extension of transmission lines from Vietnam to Peninsular Malaysia through land routes via Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, Fadillah said.

"This project will be considered subject to energy requirements and economic assessment after the first phase is fully completed," he said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ashley Tang; Editing by David Stanway)

