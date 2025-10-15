ABL Secures Rig Moving Assignment with India's ONGC

ABL has been appointed through United India Insurance (UIIC) to oversee India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig moves between September 2025 and May 2026.

Under the contract, ABL will act as marine warranty surveyor for an anticipated 25 ONGC rig moves.

ABL will also be involved as tow master/marine warranty surveyor for an additional 70 moves onboard third-party Jack-up units within ONGC’s fields off the west coast of India during the contract period.

The total figure includes an expected 34 rig moves to new locations ahead of the Indian monsoon season from March to June.

The rig moving contract covers ONGC’s entire fleet of jack-ups and mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs) in Indian waters.

“We have long supported ONGC in de-risking and delivering their rig moving operations, both as MWS, tow master and marine consultant. We combine a high multi-disciplined in-house team with decades of practical experience in rig moving, giving us a unique and forensic perspective of the environmental and technical challenges involved,” said Captain Stephen Craig, ABL’s director for rig operations.

In 2024, ABL supported more than 1,500 rig moves globally in a range of capacities, including MWS, tow master, client representative and with engineering consultancy.