Survitec Launches Next-Gen Foam System for More Effective Fire Protection

Survival technology specialist Survitec has launched its next-generation high-expansion foam fire suppression system, designed to deliver higher foam output at lower operating pressures while reducing both installation and through-life costs for shipyards and shipowners.

The key breakthrough lies in a redesigned generator that produces greater volumes of foam at significantly lower feed pressures. Traditionally, high pressure has been a limiting factor in foam system performance, increasing demands on pumps and water supply, and driving up equipment and operating requirements.

"By optimizing nozzle alignment, introducing new moving elements to create rotary momentum, and enhancing airflow, the result is a solution that achieves very high expansion rates at significantly lower nominal pressures, which also drives down costs.

"The performance of the new generator means fewer units are required to produce the same volume of foam. That reduction translates into tangible benefits in terms of reducing capital and installation costs.

"When combined with the lower pressure demands, this gives shipowners a system that is lighter, more efficient, and easier to service, without compromising fire safety," said Maciej Nieścioruk, Product Manager, Foam and Clean Agent Systems, at Survitec.

The design has been validated in partnership with DNV, confirming stable expansion ratios and reliable discharge behavior across system configurations.

The new generator features a series of advances that collectively improve efficiency and reduce overall system size. Optimized nozzle alignment eliminates blind spots to ensure maximum foam output, while a new rotary element improves discharge efficiency. A redesigned impeller draws in more air and distributes the foam solution more effectively, reducing the pressure required to generate foam and achieving a higher, more consistent expansion rate.

Developed with flexibility in mind, the system serves as a total flooding solution for machinery spaces on gas carriers and tankers, as well as RORO spaces on Pure Car Carriers (PCCs).

It can be deployed remotely or manually at the skid and is compatible with Survitec’s SMARR-TI safety management solution. It is fluorine-free by design, ensuring compliance with upcoming regulations, and replacement foam concentrates are stocked worldwide through Survitec’s global network.

“We work alongside shipyards and owners to verify pump and pipework compatibility, and manage approvals with class to safeguard both compliance and operational integrity,” added Nieścioruk.