Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleared for OKEA Drilling Job

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted OKEA a consent to use Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig for production drilling on the Draugen field in the Norwegian Sea.

Draugen is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea. The water depth in the area is 250 meters. It was discovered in 1984, and the plan for development and production (PDO) was approved in 1988.

The field has been developed with a concrete fixed facility and integrated topside, and has both platform and subsea wells. Stabilized oil is stored in tanks at the base of the facility. Two pipelines connect the facility to a floating loading-buoy. Production started in 1993.

Draugen is part of production license PL094, operated by OKEA with 44.56% stake, with partners Petoro and M Vest Energy holding 47.88% and 7.56% working interests, respectively.

The Deepsea Yantai rig is a harsh environment drilling rig able to operate at - 22℃.

The rig can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.