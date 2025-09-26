Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italy fines Eni, ExxonMobil, Four Other Oil Firms for Unfair Competition

(Credit: Eni)
(Credit: Eni)

Italy's antitrust regulator has fined energy group Eni and five other oil companies operating in the country for practices restricting fair competition in the sale of fuel for trucks, the watchdog said on Friday.

The regulator said that fines totalling more than 936 million euros ($1.09 billion) had been levied against Eni and ExxonMobil-owned Esso, plus Ip, Q8, Saras and Tamoil.

The companies were found to have operated as a cartel between January 2020 and June 2023 to set the price of the biofuel component contributing to the overall cost of fuel, the watchdog said in a statement. The value of this important price component rose from about 20 euros per cubic metre in 2019 to about 60 euros in 2023, it said.

The body added that what it described as a "complex investigation" was launched after receiving a tip-off from a whistleblower.

The authority imposed fines of 336 million euros on Eni, 173 million euros on Q8, 164 million euros on Ip, 129 million euros on Esso, 91 million euros on Tamoil and 44 million euros on Saras.

Eni and IP did not respond immediately to requests for comment and Reuters was unable to contact the other companies immediately.

($1 = 0.8562 euros)


(Reuters - Reporting by Gavin JonesEditing by David Goodman)

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Starts Construction of FSO for Trion Oil...
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Russia Targets 2028 for Sakhalin-3 Gas Project Start Up
(Credit: Kongsberg Discovery)

Aker Solutions, Kongsberg Discovery Partner on Offshore...
(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Nigeria Greenlights TotalEnergies’ Bonga Oil Field Sale to Shell, Agip

Nigeria Greenlights TotalEnerg

Italy fines Eni, ExxonMobil, Four Other Oil Firms for Unfair Competition

Italy fines Eni, ExxonMobil, F

Norway Clears Equinor to Use Troll-Kvitebjørn Gas Export Pipeline

Norway Clears Equinor to Use T

TechnipFMC Awarded Hammerhead Contract

TechnipFMC Awarded Hammerhead

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine