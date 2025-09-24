Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Sells 2002-Built AHTS Vessel

Skandi Handler AHTS (Credit: DOF Group)
Skandi Handler AHTS (Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has signed an agreement to sell the Skandi Handler anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

The sale has been made through DOF Group’s Danish subsidiary DOF Denmark. The company did not disclose the name of the buyer or the value of the transaction.

The vessel is planned to be delivered to the new owner in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Skandi Handler AHTS vessel is of UT 722 LE design. The vessel is 80 meters long with the breadth of 18 meters. 

Its total carrying capacity is 2592 t, and it is able to accommodate 27 people.

