Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. O&G Rig Count Rises Again

Copyright diter/AdobeStock
Copyright diter/AdobeStock

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row for the first time since February, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by three to 542 in the week to September 19, its highest since July.  Despite this week's rig increase, Baker Hughes said the total count was still down 46 rigs, or 8% below this time last year. Baker Hughes said oil rigs rose by two to 418 this week, their highest since July, while gas rigs held steady at 118.

In the Denver-Julesburg (DJ)-Niobrara shale in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas, drillers added two rigs this week, boosting the count to 11, the highest since April 2024.

In Colorado, meanwhile, drillers added two rigs this week, boosting the count to 14, the most since August 2024.

The oil and gas rig count declined by about 5% in 2024 and 20% in 2023 as lower U.S. oil CLc1 and gas NGc1 prices over the past couple of years prompted energy firms to focus more on boosting shareholder returns and paying down debt rather than increasing output.

The independent exploration and production (E&P) companies tracked by U.S. financial services firm TD Cowen said they planned to cut capital expenditures by around 4% in 2025 from levels seen in 2024.

That compares with roughly flat year-over-year spending in 2024, increases of 27% in 2023, 40% in 2022, and 4% in 2021.

Even though analysts forecast U.S. spot crude prices would decline for a third year in a row in 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected crude output would rise from a record 13.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 to around 13.4 million bpd in 2025.

On the gas side, the EIA projected a 61% increase in spot gas NG-W-HH-SNL prices in 2025 would prompt producers to boost drilling activity this year after a 14% price drop in 2024 caused several energy firms to cut output for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for the fuel in 2020. NGAS/POLL

The EIA projected gas output would rise to 106.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2025, up from 103.2 bcfd in 2024 and a record 103.6 bcfd in 2023.

(Reuters)

Offshore Energy Vessels Offshore Energy Pipelines Industry News Activity Drill Rigs Rig Count

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Panama Canal Authority)

Panama Canal Launches Concession Process for Natural Gas...
(Credit: Exmar)

Exmar Signs FSU Deal for Colombia’s LNG Import Project
© Adobe Stock/Nigel

Dutch Government to Grant $1.18b in Subsidies for Offshore...
Singapore's first FSRU (Credit: SLNG)

Hanwha Ocean Enlists ABB for Singapore’s First Floating...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

U.S. O&G Rig Count Rises Again

U.S. O&G Rig Count Rises Again

Panama Canal Launches Concession Process for Natural Gas Pipeline

Panama Canal Launches Concessi

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Drilling at Teal West Field off UK

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Dril

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Appraisal Well for BW Energy off Namibia

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Ap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine