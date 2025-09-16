GATE Energy Takes on Full Commissioning Scope for BP’s Kaskida FPU

Houston-based company GATE Energy has signed a contract to provide commissioning services for BP’s Kaskida Floating Production Unit (FPU), in close collaboration with Seatrium, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider for the project.

GATE Energy, as BP's nominated commissioning provider, will support the full commissioning execution in alignment with Seatrium's project delivery framework.

The company’s scope includes static and dynamic commissioning, systems completion management, and interface coordination - all delivered under stringent safety and quality standards.

The contract award builds on GATE's commissioning experience across multiple Seatrium-fabricated floating production units.

"Collaborating with Seatrium on the Kaskida project is a continuation of the strong working relationship we've built together on previous deepwater developments. Following our successful delivery of commissioning on bp's Argos platform, we're proud to bring that same level of commitment and technical excellence to the Kaskida project,” said Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy.

The Kaskida project is a greenfield deepwater development located approximately 200 miles offshore Galveston in the Keathley Canyon area.

The Kaskida FPU has a capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase of development.

Seatrium has been tasked with the EPC for the FPU, while the SLB OneSubsea joint venture has been selected to deliver a subsea boosting system for the development. Technip FMC is in charge of subsea production systems, including 20,000 psi (20K) standardized subsea trees and manifolds, and the design, manufacture, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

Exmar Offshore and Audubon Engineering Company will cover the engineering and the design of the FPU, while SBM Offshore will be responsible for wet tow and installation of the FU in Gulf of America.