Lloyd's Register Grants AiP for Floating Ammonia Cracker Unit

Conceptual design image of FACU (Credit: MOL)
Conceptual design image of FACU (Credit: MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register for Floating Ammonia Cracker Unit (FACU), jointly developed by the group for onshore hydrogen supply.

FACU is a solution that enables direct hydrogen supply from offshore to onshore by equipping vessels with technology that thermally decomposes ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen.

It is expected to accelerate the use of hydrogen energy as part of global decarbonization effort.

MOL, HD KSOE and HHI have finalized the conceptual design, including the process layout and general arrangement of FACU.

In support of this achievement, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) collaborated on the ammonia cracking process and module design, enabling a single-train capacity of 1,000 ton/day hydrogen supply based on H2ACT technology, and Amogy (AMOGY) has provided a new catalyst solution.

“As the demand for hydrogen, a clean energy source, continues to grow, establishing a robust supply chain is crucial for its widespread deployment. By receiving ammonia, cracking it onboard, and delivering hydrogen to onshore, this solution contributes to the stable supply of clean energy in areas where building onshore facilities is challenging, and the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain toward decarbonization,” MOL said.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Hydrogen Ammonia Decarbonization Maritime

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

Current News

Chevron Submits Bid for Offshore Gas Exploration in Greece

Golden Software Expands 3D Drillhole Visualization, Overall Usability in Surfer Mapping Package

Eco Wave Power Launches First-Ever US Wave Energy Plant

Saipem Bags $1.5B Contract for Türkiye Largest Offshore Gas Field

