Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MODEC Finds Partner for FPSO and Maritime Projects in Africa

(Credit: MODEC)
(Credit: MODEC)

MODEC has signed a co-operation agreement with Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Africa’s major infrastructure solutions provider, to collaborate on floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) projects as well as other maritime infrastructure projects in Africa.

MODEC has extensive African experience, having delivered 11 FPSOs/FSOs/MOPU/TLPs in West Africa in the past.

Currently MODEC is providing charter service for FPSO Prof. John Evans Atta Mills in Ghana and operation and maintenance service (O&M) for FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor in Senegal.

AFC is a multilateral financial institution, established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa.

With 45 member countries and having invested over $15 billion across the continent, AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs.

This co-operation agreement signed by MODEC and AFC represents a framework aiming at future cooperation and information exchange in technical studies, market studies, structuring of finance solutions and sourcing of potential projects for future maritime infrastructure space in Africa.

“We are honored and excited to execute the CA with AFC. Africa is a core market for us with infinite potential for offshore development. MODEC is committed to supporting the development of African countries through our offshore solutions,” said Hirohiko Miyata, MODEC Group President and CEO.

Offshore Industry News Activity Africa Maritime Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Altera Infrastructure)

Carlyle to buy Altera Infrastructure’s FPSO Business
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Gets Two Exploration Permits Offshore...
© Kim / Adobe Stock

Egypt Boosts Gas Production as Two West Delta Wells Come...
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lines Up Ghana’s First Deepwater OBN Survey

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Wood Retains Oilfield Services Role on Equinor’s Mariner Field off UK

Wood Retains Oilfield Services

Fugro Nets Two Multi-Year Contracts to Support Brazil’s Deepwater Oil Push

Fugro Nets Two Multi-Year Cont

Petrobras Taps TechnipFMC for Flexible Gas Pipe Systems for Brazil Fields

Petrobras Taps TechnipFMC for

Skyborn Hires Contractors for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Hires Contractors for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine