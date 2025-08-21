Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOI Updates Commingling Policy

Source: DOI
The US Department of the Interior is updating oil and gas commingling rules to align with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Commingling is the practice of combining oil or gas production from two or more sources into a single stream for measurement and processing.

The updates are being led by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

BSEE has finalized a rule to clarify expectations for offshore commingling, ensuring production methods protect well integrity, safety and ultimate recovery.

At the same time, the BLM is issuing interim guidance to broaden commingling authority on public and tribal lands until updated regulations are complete.

The are anticipated to provide clear standards that support safe operations, improve efficiency and maximize recovery of America’s energy resources.

“From day one, the Trump administration has worked to cut red tape, strengthen America’s Energy Dominance and ensure responsible resource development,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “We’re delivering on that by aligning our regulations with the law, streamlining approval processes and giving operators a clear framework rooted in sound science and engineering. These updates make it easier to produce American energy without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, while at the same time protecting taxpayers, tribes and our shared energy future by ensuring production is safe, efficient and maximizes the long-term value of our resources.”


Offshore Production Oil and Gas

