Hanwha Ocean’s FPSO Cybersecurity Concept Gets ABS’ Nod

A new cybersecurity solution from Hanwha Ocean to protect critical infrastructure and operations on board floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units received approval in principle (AiP) from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Hanwha Ocean, in conjunction with SIGA Data Security, developed an Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity solution that is specifically designed to protect critical OT systems from cyber threats, enhancing the overall cyber resilience on FPSO units.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

The OT cyber solution is part of a multi-year offshore technology collaboration agreement between ABS and Hanwha Ocean who are collaborating on a series of state-of-the-art projects.

“This is an exciting achievement for both organizations. Together, under this agreement, ABS and Hanwha Ocean are using our collective resources and extensive experience to address challenges unique to offshore energy production.

“As connectivity improves for offshore assets, the cyber risks increase. This new OT solution promises to help operators address vulnerabilities in their critical operations systems,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“Receiving this AiP from ABS marks a significant step forward for Hanwha Ocean. It underscores our commitment to innovation and operational resilience in offshore environments.

“Our strategic partnership with ABS and SIGA enables us to offer validated, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions that provide enhanced process-level visibility, real-time threat detection, and effective remote operational oversight, all fully aligned with stringent offshore industry compliance standards and segmentation architectures.

“This milestone significantly strengthens Hanwha Ocean’s competitive positioning in current and upcoming FPSO bids, where robust cybersecurity measures are essential,” added Philippe Levy, President of Hanwha Ocean, Offshore.