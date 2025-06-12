Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Bags Contract Extension for AHTS Operating in Canada

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured ‘substantial’ contract extension for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Cutter.

The vessel is currently operating in Canada on a contract ending at the end of 2025, and will continue with the current client under the extended contract for a firm period of three years with two further annual extension options.

DOF deemed the contract as substantial, meaning its value is  between $25 million and $50 million.

Built in 2015, Skandi Cutter features Vik Sandvik 482 AHTS design. It is 84.9 meters long, and can accommodate 44 people.

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe North America AHTS

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

JERA Agrees New US LNG Supply Deals
(Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor to Supply Winch Package for SPEC’s AHTS...
(Credit: Lautec)

Lautec Gets Vessel Tracking Contract at EnBW’s Offshore...
Hoegh Gandria (Credit: Höegh Evi)

Wärtsilä to Supply Regasification Module for Egypt-Bound...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

TotalEnergies and Partners Sign PSC Extension for Deepwater Block off Angola

TotalEnergies and Partners Sig

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter USV Ready for Commercial Deployment

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter US

DNO Quadruples North Sea Production with Sval Energi Acquisition

DNO Quadruples North Sea Produ

FourPhase Nets Shell Contract for its Caribbean Oil and Gas Platforms

FourPhase Nets Shell Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine