DOF Bags Contract Extension for AHTS Operating in Canada

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured ‘substantial’ contract extension for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Cutter.

The vessel is currently operating in Canada on a contract ending at the end of 2025, and will continue with the current client under the extended contract for a firm period of three years with two further annual extension options.

DOF deemed the contract as substantial, meaning its value is between $25 million and $50 million.

Built in 2015, Skandi Cutter features Vik Sandvik 482 AHTS design. It is 84.9 meters long, and can accommodate 44 people.