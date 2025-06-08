Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble, Green Yard Sign Maintenance Contract for GreatWhite Rig (Video)

Source: Green Yard
Noble and Green Yard have entered into a contract for a scheduled yard stay for the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig Ocean GreatWhite, owned by Noble Corporation.

The rig will enter the yard for maintenance, demobilization and upgrades after it has completed its job west of Shetland.

The Ocean GreatWhite is one of the world’s largest and most advanced harsh-environment drilling rigs. Designed by Moss Maritime (CS60E), the rig entered service in 2016 and is equipped to operate in water depths up to 3,000 meters and drill to depths of 10,670 meters. 


With accommodation for up to 180 personnel and outfitted with NOV drilling systems, the rig is built for performance, safety and resilience in the most demanding offshore conditions.

Green Yard Feda, located close by Flekkefjord in southern Norway, is a shipyard specializing in sustainable ship and rig maintenance, repair, and upgrades, in addition to recycling of ships. The yard is known for its strategic location, deepwater access and experienced workforce.

