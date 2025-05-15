Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aramco Inks Multiple Deals with US Firms Worth $90B

(Credit: Aramco)
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed 34 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements, with a potential total value of approximately $90 billion, with major U.S. companies.

The MoUs and agreements cover collaborations and partnerships relating to a range of Aramco’s activities, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), fuels, chemicals, emission-reduction technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital solutions, manufacturing, asset management, short-term cash investments, and procurement of materials, equipment, and services.

The MoUs and agreements aim to build on the longstanding relationship between Aramco and U.S. companies, enhance shareholder value, and foster further collaboration and innovation in the energy sector and beyond.

From the upstream segment, the MoUs and agreements signed by Aramco include those with Sempra Infrastructure, with an MoU related to previously announced HOA regarding liquified natural gas (LNG) equity and offtake stake in Port Arthur LNG 2.

As announced earlier, Aramco and Woodside Energy signed collaboration agreement to explore global opportunities, including an equity interest and LNG offtake from the Louisiana LNG project. Additionally, both companies are exploring opportunities for a potential collaboration in lower-carbon ammonia.

Aramco enter final agreement with NextDecade for the purchase 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG for a 20-year term from Train 4 of the Rio Grande LNG Facility, subject to certain conditions, including a positive final investment decision of Train 4.

As for technical services, the newly signed MoUs were signed to reflect the existing relationships with strategic U.S. suppliers including SLB, Baker Hughes, McDermott, Halliburton, Nabors, Helmerich & Payne, Valaris, NESR, Weatherford, Air Products, KBR, Flowserve, NOV, Emerson, GE Vernova, and Honeywell.

These suppliers provide high-standard materials and professional services that help support Aramco’s projects and operations.

“Yesterday’s announcements show the breadth and depth of Aramco’s long history of partnerships with US companies since the first discovery of oil in the Kingdom more than 90 years ago.

“Our U.S.-related activities have evolved over the decades, and now include multi-disciplinary R&D, the Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, start-up investments, potential collaborations in LNG, and ongoing procurement.

“As Aramco pursues an ambitious value-driven growth strategy, we believe that aligning with world-class partners supports further development of our operations, strategic diversification of our portfolio, industrial innovation, and ongoing capability development within the Kingdom,” said Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO.

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB)

SLB Launches New Well Completions Tech to Boost Production
Illustration (Credit: New Forthress Energy)

New Fortress Energy Charters FSRU for Dominican Republic...
Hoegh Gandria will be converted to FSRU for deployment to the LNG terminal in Port of Sumed, Egypt (Credit: Höegh Evi, Norway)

Seatrium, Höegh Evi Agree LNG Tanker Conversion Job into...
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco Sees Profit Drop in First Quarter 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding Round Attracts Over 40 Applicants

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titan

Indonesia Grants Approval to Kuwaiti Firm for Anambas Block in Natuna Sea

Indonesia Grants Approval to K

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to Sail to Final Location

Topside for Hollandse Kust (we

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine