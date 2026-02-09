Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply Deal as Germany-UAE Deepen Ties

Published

(Credit: ADNOC)
(Credit: ADNOC)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and RWE Supply & Trading have agreed to explore potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies of up to 1 million tonnes per annum to Germany and other European markets under a new strategic collaboration framework, as the United Arab Emirates and Germany deepen energy cooperation.

The companies will also examine opportunities in LNG trading, regasification capacity in Germany and Europe, and broader cooperation across the gas and LNG value chain.

The initiative builds on ADNOC’s existing LNG supply agreements with German companies, including offtake arrangements totaling 1.6 million tonnes per annum from the Ruwais LNG project.

ADNOC is currently supplying about 0.7 million tonnes per annum of LNG to German customers from existing facilities until the Ruwais project comes online.

“It was an honor to welcome Chancellor Merz to ADNOC Headquarters and to reaffirm the strength of the long-term UAE-Germany strategic partnership, which is based on trust, anchored in mutual respect and built on delivery.

“The Chancellor’s visit to the UAE has provided a platform to unlock new opportunities for partnership across key sectors including energy, industry, AI and advanced technology and we look forward to greater collaboration with our German partners to create long-term value and drive socioeconomic progress,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC.

Separately, Masdar and RWE signed a memorandum of understanding to explore investments in battery energy storage system projects in Germany, while Covestro AG, Fertiglobe and TA’ZIZ agreed to explore cooperation opportunities in ammonia and sustainable materials.

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eni)

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Cheniere Energy Files Application to Build LNG plant in...
© Alexandr Blinov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Shell Falls Short of Profit Estimates
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy, Petronas Ink 20-Year LNG Supply Agreement

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG Cargo (Video)

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins

Current News

Transocean to Acquire Valaris for $5.8B

Transocean to Acquire Valaris

ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply Deal as Germany-UAE Deepen Ties

ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG Cargo (Video)

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins

Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU Offshore Congo

Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine