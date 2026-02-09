ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply Deal as Germany-UAE Deepen Ties

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and RWE Supply & Trading have agreed to explore potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies of up to 1 million tonnes per annum to Germany and other European markets under a new strategic collaboration framework, as the United Arab Emirates and Germany deepen energy cooperation.

The companies will also examine opportunities in LNG trading, regasification capacity in Germany and Europe, and broader cooperation across the gas and LNG value chain.

The initiative builds on ADNOC’s existing LNG supply agreements with German companies, including offtake arrangements totaling 1.6 million tonnes per annum from the Ruwais LNG project.

ADNOC is currently supplying about 0.7 million tonnes per annum of LNG to German customers from existing facilities until the Ruwais project comes online.

“It was an honor to welcome Chancellor Merz to ADNOC Headquarters and to reaffirm the strength of the long-term UAE-Germany strategic partnership, which is based on trust, anchored in mutual respect and built on delivery.

“The Chancellor’s visit to the UAE has provided a platform to unlock new opportunities for partnership across key sectors including energy, industry, AI and advanced technology and we look forward to greater collaboration with our German partners to create long-term value and drive socioeconomic progress,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC.

Separately, Masdar and RWE signed a memorandum of understanding to explore investments in battery energy storage system projects in Germany, while Covestro AG, Fertiglobe and TA’ZIZ agreed to explore cooperation opportunities in ammonia and sustainable materials.