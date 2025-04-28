JBO Secures Foundation Design Contracts for German Offshore Wind Farms

German engineering firm Jörss - Blunck - Ordemann (JBO) has secured two offshore wind foundation design contracts with asset manager Luxcara for projects in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The contracts are for Waterkant and Waterekke offshore wind farms.

For Waterkant, JBO will act as foundation designeer for front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed design, while for Waterekke, it will be in charge of geotechnical expertise and foundation design for FEED and detailed design scope.

“With our in-house team of geotechnical and structural specialists, JBO offers high-performance, site-specific foundation solutions.

“These two projects mark another milestone in our commitment to enabling the energy transition through technical excellence and offshore expertise,” JBO said.

To remind, Waterekke Energy, which is linked Luxcara, secured the N-9.3 development site in the 2024 German offshore wind auction. The total capacity for the site is 1.5 GW.

As for Waterkant offshore wind farm, it will be built approximately 90 km off the island of Borkum and have a capacity of approximately 270 MW. Waterkant will feature 16 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 18.5 MW.