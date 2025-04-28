Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JBO Secures Foundation Design Contracts for German Offshore Wind Farms

Illustration © Cavan / Adobe Stock
Illustration © Cavan / Adobe Stock

German engineering firm Jörss - Blunck - Ordemann (JBO) has secured two offshore wind foundation design contracts with asset manager Luxcara for projects in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The contracts are for Waterkant and Waterekke offshore wind farms.

For Waterkant, JBO will act as foundation designeer for front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed design, while for Waterekke, it will be in charge of geotechnical expertise and foundation design for FEED and detailed design scope.

“With our in-house team of geotechnical and structural specialists, JBO offers high-performance, site-specific foundation solutions.

“These two projects mark another milestone in our commitment to enabling the energy transition through technical excellence and offshore expertise,” JBO said.

To remind, Waterekke Energy, which is linked Luxcara, secured the N-9.3 development site in the 2024 German offshore wind auction. The total capacity for the site is 1.5 GW.

As for Waterkant offshore wind farm, it will be built approximately 90 km off the island of Borkum and have a capacity of approximately 270 MW. Waterkant will feature 16 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 18.5 MW.

Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni Reports Smaller Profit Drop Than Expected
(Credit: VIKING Life-Saving Equipment)

VIKING Launches First CTV Immersion Suit for Women in...
Glomar Venture OSV (Credit: KNRM)

Two Injured as Glomar’s OSV Hits Offshore Wind Turbine in...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Cerulean Winds Forms Executive Team for Floating Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

Noble Reports Strong Outlook, New Contracts

Noble Reports Strong Outlook,

Equinor, Polenergia Receive Final Environmental Decision for Baltic Sea OW Farm

Equinor, Polenergia Receive Fi

JBO Secures Foundation Design Contracts for German Offshore Wind Farms

JBO Secures Foundation Design

Galp Reports 29% Profit Fall

Galp Reports 29% Profit Fall

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine