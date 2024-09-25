Havfram Gets Turbine Installation Job at German Offshore Wind Farm

Havfram has signed a contract with Luxcara, an independent German asset manager specialized in clean energy infrastructure projects, for the transport and installation support of wind turbines for the Waterkant offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The agreement covers the vessel charter for transport and installation of 16 of the foreseen 18.5 MW turbines.

Havfram will execute the works during the spring of 2028, using one of its advanced Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs), currently under construction.

Waterkant will be built approximately 90 km off the island of Borkum and have a capacity of approximately 270 MW.

"We are honored to contribute to Germany's renewable energy goals by supporting Luxcara with the Waterkant project. This agreement not only expands our growing client portfolio, but also strengthens our contract backlog. With our two state-of-the-art WTIVs that are due to be delivered second half of 2025, Havfram is perfectly equipped to meet the challenges of the offshore wind industry,” said Even Larsen, CEO at Havfram Wind. He added: “