Germany Picks Winners of 5.5GW Offshore Wind Tender

(Credit: RWE)
In the latest offshore wind auction, Germany has awarded three sites in the North Sea, totaling 5.5 GW, to RWE and Waterekke Energy, which is linked to the asset manager Luxcara.

RWE has been awarded the N-9.1 and N-9.2 sites in the German North Sea, each with the capacity of 2 GW.

The awarded sites are located approximately 110 - 115 kilometers north-west of the island of Borkum on the border with the Dutch Exclusive Economic Zone.

RWE will pay a total bid price of $273 million (€250) million for these sites, and according to the company, it will explore the possibility of developing the offshore wind projects together with TotalEnergies.

The investment decisions are expected to be taken by 2027 (N-9.1) and 2028 (N-9.2). Subject to the necessary permits, offshore construction could start in 2029 and 2030, with full commissioning planned for 2031 and 2032 respectively.

The third site, N-9.3, has been awarded to Waterekke Energy, which is linked to asset manager Luxcara.

The total capacity for the site is 1.5 GW.

 “Offshore wind is one of the main pillars of Germany's energy transition and RWE's Growing Green strategy. With today's success, we are adding two more large-scale wind farms to our already strong German offshore wind portfolio, and we look forward to realising the new projects - possibly with TotalEnergies. Our teams are already in the starting blocks,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind.

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) carried out preliminary studies for the areas awarded in the auction and collected essential information on the marine environment, the subsoil, and the wind and oceanographic conditions.

RWE said it plans to use the available data as a basis for further planning of the wind farms. The projects have a legal right to be connected to the grid, which is planned for 2030 (N-9.1) and 2031 (N-9.2). The licenses have a term of 25 years and can be extended to 35 years.

