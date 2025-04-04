Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GHD Gets FEED Contract for 2GW Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Engineering specialist GHD has been selected to provide the electrical front-end engineering design (FEED) for the initial phase of the Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm, a new development by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDPR.

The project expands Ocean Winds’ offshore-wind presence in Scotland, following Moray East and Moray West, and will significantly increase energy production in the Moray Firth.

GHD’s involvement includes evaluating two turbine designs and developing the FEED for key electrical components, such as inter-array cables, the offshore high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) substation, power-system configuration, export cables, landfall and transition bays, onshore cabling, and substation equipment.

Once fully developed, the 2 GW offshore wind farm is expected to generate renewable electricity for around two million homes.

GHD’s teams in Newcastle and Manchester will oversee the FEED, focusing on efficiency, standardization, and the integration of innovative approaches in electrical infrastructure.

Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

