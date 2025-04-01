RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm to Power 40O UK Locations

RWE, the U.K.'s largest power generator, has signed a landmark 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with five independent retail co-operatives to supply electricity from renewable energy sources to over 400 locations across the U.K.

RWE entered into CPPA with Lincolnshire Co-op, Scotmid Co-op, East of England Co-op, Southern Co-op and Central Co-op.

Starting on April 1, 2025, the long-term contract will provide up to 53 GWh of green electricity per year, enough to power over 400 retail stores, funeral homes, travel agents and more.

Sourced from the 630 MW London Array offshore wind farm in the outer Thames Estuary, the agreement will see significant savings for the five co-operatives throughout the lifetime of the CPPA, according to RWE.

With its 175 wind turbines, the offshore wind farm is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind, and Masdar Energy UK.

From the time of its fully commissioning in 2013 until September 2018, it was the largest offshore wind farm in the world.