OMV Bites Dust at Horatio Well in North Sea

OMV and its partners have drilled a dry well on the Horatio prospect in the North Sea, using Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible rig.

The well 35/6-6, dubbed Horatio, is located in production license 1109, operated by OMV with 30% working interest, along with partners Aker BP (20%), Pandion Energy (20%), DNO Norge (20%), and OKEA (10%).

Worth noting, OKEA agreed to swap a 10% working interest in PL1119 containing the Mistral prospect with DNO Norge, for a 10% WI in PL1109 containing the Horatio prospect. Effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2025.

The license was part of the Awards in predefined areas (APA) in 2020 with award in 2021.

The well – which is the first to be drilled in this production license – was drilled using the Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible rig.

Following the conclusion of operations, the well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.