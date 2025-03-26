Van Oord Picks Contractor for Ecowende Cable Termination and Testing

SPIE Global Services Energy, through its SPIE Wind Connect, has secured a contract with Van Oord for the termination and testing of inter-array cables on the Ecowende offshore wind farm.

The project scope involves the termination and testing of 52, 66kV inter-array cables on the Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI in the Dutch North Sea, where the Ecowende wind farm will be constructed.

As Ecowende’s official marine contractor, Van Oord is responsible for transporting and installing various components of the wind farm: from the foundations and scour protection to the inter-array cables and turbines.

The works are due to commence in April 2026, with the project mock-up scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

“We are delighted to secure our first major contract with Van Oord, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with them into the future. This award highlights SPIE Wind Connect’s significant role in the offshore wind sector and reaffirms our position as a trusted termination and testing contractor in the global offshore market,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.

The Ecowende wind farm will be located about 53 kilometers off the Dutch coast, near Ijmuiden, and have an operational capacity of 760 MW, making 3% of the current Dutch electricity demand greener.

Ecowende plans to have the wind farm fully operational and commissioned end 2026.