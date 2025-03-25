Prysmian’s New CLVs Get Miros’ Wave Monitoring Tech

Miros has extended its agreement with Prysmian for the supply of wave monitoring systems, which have been installed on Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo cable laying vessels (CLVs).

Both vessels have been fitted with Miros’ WaveSystem and Miros Cloud technology and now benefit from real-time sea state and weather data.

This builds upon the successful deployment of the same monitoring systems on Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci vessel in 2021.

Prysmian's Marco Polo specializes in shallow-water cable laying and burial installation, even in harsh environmental conditions. Meanwhile Monna Lisa, the sister vessel to Leonardo da Vinci, is designed and equipped to carry out deeper power cable installations and is capable of operating in waters of up to 3,000 meters.

By integrating Miros’ advanced wave measurement and monitoring solutions, Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo will benefit from improved situational awareness, ensuring safer, more efficient, and highly precise cable-laying operations.

"We are honored and excited to continue our collaboration with Prysmian and to extend our proven technology to additional vessels within their state-of-the-art fleet.

“Our WaveSystem and Miros Cloud technology ensures precise and real-time wave monitoring, empowering crews with the critical data they need to optimize decision-making and enhance safety in dynamic offshore environments,” said Andrew Wallace, VP Offshore Solutions at Miros.

Prysmian will increase its installation capabilities with eight vessels by 2027, including the latest Prysmian Alessandro Volta, the most advanced and biggest ever in terms of size and capacity.

This will enable the company to meet the growing demand for its cable systems and offer the most flexible and comprehensive installation solutions.

“Miros’ WaveSystem and Miros Cloud have already proven their value on Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci, and we are excited to extend this capability to Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo. Access to real-time, accurate wave and weather data is crucial for optimizing our cable-laying operations, ensuring precision, and reducing operational risk,” added Valerio Acquaotta, Marine Installation Director at Prysmian.