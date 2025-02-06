Monna Lisa Cable Layer Joins Prysmian’s Fleet

Monna Lisa cable laying vessel (CLV), built by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, has joined Prysmian’s fleet.

The 171-meter-long CLV has officially joined Prysmian fleet, following the successful completion of sea trials.

Monna Lisa will match Prysmian’s Leonardo da Vinci, the world’s most advanced CLV, in terms of capacity and performance.

The vessel boasts two carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tons, the highest capacity in the current market, enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the installation site.

At the same time, the vessel improves on the Leonardo da Vinci by incorporating some green features such as lower C02 emissions thanks to the high-voltage shore connection to power the vessel with clean energy during loading, a 3MWh energy storage system with double the battery capacity, and diesel generators ready for biodiesel blends.