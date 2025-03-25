TechnipFMC to Work on Boosting Output at Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup Field

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been secured a ‘large’ integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Equinor for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 development in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Johan Sverdrup field, which originally began production in 2019, is now one of the largest developments in the region.

This latest phase will increase production by tying in additional wells to the current infrastructure, which is powered by low-emission resources onshore.

For TechnipFMC, a ‘large’ contract is between $500 million and $1 billion. This award will be included in inbound orders in the first quarter of 2025.

The contract follows an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, and install subsea production systems, umbilicals, and rigid pipe that will tie new templates into the existing Johan Sverdrup field center.

“It is a privilege to contribute once again to the development of this field, where we delivered subsea production systems for each of the previous phases. We are excited to leverage our iEPCI integrated execution model to further enhance this world-class offshore asset,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Johan Sverdrup is the third largest oil field on the Norwegian continental shelf, and a major supplier of energy to Europe. The entire field is now on stream, and accounts for roughly a third of Norway's oil production. It also has some of the lowest CO 2 emissions of any oil field in the world.

The field contains reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Phase 1 opened in October 2019, while the phase 2 started producing in December 2022.

The field is located in the area of Utsirahøyden in the North Sea, 160 kilometers west of Stavanger, at depths of 110-120 meters, covering an acreage of 200 square kilometers.

Johan Sverdrup produces at some of the lowest CO2 emissions of any oil field in the world, at 80-90 % lower than the global average.

The field is operated by Equinor, with partners Aker BP, Petoro and TotalEnergies.