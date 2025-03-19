T12 Engineering Secures Oil and Gas Equipment Supply Deal in Brazil

U.K.-based T12 Engineering has strengthened its international footprint, having secured a three-year framework agreement in Brazil with an independent oil and gas operator.

This builds on the successful delivery of three key pieces of equipment, designed to support the late-life extension of subsea assets and follows previous collaborative projects in the U.K. with the same operator, whose identity remains confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement.

The framework agreement, which establishes T12 Engineering as the preferred supplier, will raise its profile in Brazil, one of the world’s top oil producers.

Most of the country’s oil comes from offshore reserves, which requires advanced engineering solutions, but there is an increasing focus on extending the life of existing assets to improve sustainability and maximize returns.

T12 Engineering operates across multiple sectors and is experienced at delivering designs and technology that extend the lifecycle of subsea assets and energy infrastructure.

Its portfolio of completed projects includes bridge construction, energy from waste, offshore and onshore petrochemicals, and asset integrity management.

“Securing this agreement is a major milestone for T12. Brazil’s oil and gas sector presents significant opportunities for companies specializing in asset redevelopment and lifecycle extension. We’re proud to be contributing to the sustainable future of the industry by ensuring mid-life assets continue to operate safely and efficiently,” said Graham Melroy, a Director of T12 Engineering.