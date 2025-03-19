Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GMS Nets Another Jack-Up Vessel Contract in Middle East

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels for the global energy industry, has secured a new contract for an additional vessel in the Middle East.

The contract, awarded by a major regional client whose name was not disclosed, spans an initial term including extensions of seven months.

This additional vessel, sourced to meet the demands of this project, will support a range of offshore operations, leveraging its advanced capabilities to deliver tailored solutions for various projects in the region.

Earlier in March, GMS said it signed a three-year contract extensions with a major National Oil Company (NOC) in the Middle East for two of its vessels, bringing its backlog to $558 million

"This award underscores GMS's ability to source and provide customised solutions to our clients and demonstrates our flexibility in meeting current as well as future demand,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.

Middle East Industry News Activity Jack-ups Oil and Gas

